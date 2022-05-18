WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $280,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.