OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACII stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

