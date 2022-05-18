WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $305,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.
In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,640 shares of company stock worth $969,299. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
