WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,859 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,333,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after buying an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

