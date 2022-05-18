WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,159 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $562,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

