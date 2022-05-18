WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,811.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

