Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $276,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISI stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

