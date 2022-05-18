WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $326,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

