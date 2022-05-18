5,581 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOUR opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $103.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

