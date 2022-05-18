WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $300,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2,860.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

