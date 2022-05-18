WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,138 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCO opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

