WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $313,000 Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,713 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

