Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90,722 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

