WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,108 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 194,084 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $985.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

