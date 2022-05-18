WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Village Super Market worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Village Super Market by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Village Super Market by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $339.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.41 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

