WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $308,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 419,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the period.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.02%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.