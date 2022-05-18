HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,769 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of IAC opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.57 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

