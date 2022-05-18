WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86, a PEG ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

