Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

