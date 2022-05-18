WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,181 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $105,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after buying an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 459,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 964,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after buying an additional 452,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BMBL opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.