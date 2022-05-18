4,880 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

