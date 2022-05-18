Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.