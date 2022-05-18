WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $333,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.