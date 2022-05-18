Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,097 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNG opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

