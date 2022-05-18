WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

