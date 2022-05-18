WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 18,291 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of XPER opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

