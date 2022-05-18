Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPL were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 56.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PPL by 220.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,084,000 after buying an additional 347,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.