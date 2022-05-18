WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $340,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.43 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

