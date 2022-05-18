WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,980,000 after purchasing an additional 320,041 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $144.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

