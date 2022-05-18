WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,343 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 324.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

