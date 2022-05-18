Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $626.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

