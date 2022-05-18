WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 23,935 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

