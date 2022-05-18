Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,634 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,751,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after buying an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,451,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Altice USA by 3,101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,354,000 after buying an additional 1,839,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

