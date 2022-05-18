WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $352,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 77,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 52,289 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $2,999,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 143,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

NYSE TOL opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

