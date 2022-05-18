Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 228.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

