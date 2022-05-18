WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,914.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,575.84 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.