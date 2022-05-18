WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $8,876,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.72.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

