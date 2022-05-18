WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $346,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 104,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Biogen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

BIIB stock opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.08 and its 200 day moving average is $224.69. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

