Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skillz were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

SKLZ opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

