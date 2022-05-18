Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 1,902 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock worth $88,566,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

