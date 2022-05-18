Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 44,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

