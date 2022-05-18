Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 594,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,262 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after acquiring an additional 558,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.