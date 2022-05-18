B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,726,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 458,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 676,265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

