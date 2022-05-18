4,685 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.