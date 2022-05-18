Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,203,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Seanergy Maritime worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHIP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

