Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

Shares of TDY opened at $406.44 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $374.65 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

