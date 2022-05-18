HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 110,673 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

