HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

SPHQ stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $53.90.

