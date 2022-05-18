HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 417.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.90.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.