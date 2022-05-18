HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

